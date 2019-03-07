Glenn Beck Applauds Trump For Being Last 'Male Role Model'

Glenn Beck is a perpetual sell-out. He always floats where he thinks the wingnut dollar is in reach. Wednesday his insanity popped up, as he opined that Trump is the "last real man standing" in the world.

This rhetoric is to promote Glenn Beck's version of masculinity, outside of James Bond, of course.

Glenn Beck, like MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt, change their stripes frequently when it comes to the mangled apricot hell beast.

At times Beck's critiques almost mimic our Scottish brethren (who have the best anti-Trump slogans of any country) and say, “Jog on, you orange bawbag,” or “Beat it ya big orange jobbie.”

But earlier on The Blaze TV, he compared Trump to a movie character and praised his obsessions with chasing models as some sort of superior male attribute. Does he also applaud Trump's type of sexual assaults when he just walks up and starts grabbing a model's p***y?

The Daily Beast grabbed this video:

There are no examples of men being men. James Bond. That’s it. A movie. There’s no male role models. Would you agree with that? So Donald Trump: here’s a guy who marries a supermodel, is like, ‘Yeah, I can make it with any model I want.’ He’s over the top, but he fights back, he doesn’t flinch... he is the almost cartoon of an alpha dog. You know what I mean? And I think because we have taken alpha dogs and shot them all, when he comes to the table there’s a lot of guys that are out there goin’ ‘Damn right!’

Beck must have forgotten all about the men and women who protect this nation whether being part of the military, Justice, law enforcement and fighting fires. That's just to name a few. There are manly men in all walks of life, but we're talking about Glenn Beck's warped perspective after all.

If Beck believes Trump is an actual male role model, he's as sick and twisted as any Trump rally goer who believes Donald's the most honest man ever elected.

Timothy Burke writes, "But if a refusal to take responsibility for one’s own abhorrent actions constitutes being a role model, Trump’s hardly extraordinary: Harvey Weinstein still walks these streets; Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, and Kevin Spacey also qualify."

Who knew being a sexual deviant is a virtue to which all men should aspire?