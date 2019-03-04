Media Bites
Read time: 0 minutes

Gutfeld’s ‘No News’ Cohen Hearing Gets Big Ratings

So much for Fox's Greg Gutfeld whining that it wasn't "real news."
By NewsHound Brian
Image from: Screengrab

Remember when Fox News host Greg Gutfeld was whining that Michael Cohen’s testimony to the House Oversight Committee was “crap” and not “real news?”

Well, Greg, 16 million Americans thought differently.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 16 million Americans who watched the Cohen hearing made it the most watched program on TV that day. Fortune noted its ratings were “higher than this season’s average weekly ratings for such prime-time hits as This is Us, The Voice, and The Masked Singer.”

Crossposted at News Hounds.


