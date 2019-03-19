But His Emails! Cohen Warrants Reveal Wide Mueller Probe

But his emails.

Turns out Robert Mueller's investigation started earlier and dug deeper than anyone thought.

Mueller received warrants to go after Michael Cohen's emails, Apple ICloud, and other electronic data for years prior to the 2016 election. Uh oh. CNN:

In all, the prosecutors and FBI received permission from a Washington, DC-based federal judge to execute four search warrants on Cohen's two Gmail accounts and for stored data in his Apple iCloud account in July, August and November 2017 -- long before Cohen's office was raided in April 2018 and he pleaded guilty in an illegal campaign contribution and tax prosecution led by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

Mueller also received approval on two separate occasions to track the numbers of Cohen's incoming and outgoing calls.

The revelation gives new illumination to Mueller's work throughout 2017 -- before he had brought the bulk of his open criminal cases against defendants like former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a host of Russians for interfering in the election -- and shows how extensively Mueller had tracked computer data of those close to then-candidate Trump in the early days of his presidency.