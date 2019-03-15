Leading Friday News Dump, New Zealand PM On Shooting Victims: 'They Are Us'

It really isn't that hard to say the right thing in the face of a national tragedy, the way New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern did . We could have had someone like that:

New Zealand PM: “Many of those who will have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to New Zealand. They may even be refugees here … They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.”https://t.co/roABvN4H5c pic.twitter.com/Wm6E1Zckh9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2019

Australian PM describes New Zealand mosque shootings as having been perpetrated by an “extremist, rightwing, violent terrorist, that has taken the lives – stolen the lives – in a vicious, murderous attack that has claimed so many New Zealanders.” https://t.co/hCO7hdFFDQ pic.twitter.com/36N2NXdEB3 — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2019

Stochastic terror and the cycle of hate that pushes unstable Americans to violence https://t.co/ZuGaZsoN2k via @qz — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) March 15, 2019

An explicit expression of sympathy with the Muslim community, unlike the President and most of the 2020 Democrat field.



(No mention of terrorism though, but I would argue that that's less critical for a private citizen.) https://t.co/hDmYk7W6oP — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms.



White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019

Pope Francis voices solidarity with Muslims after New Zealand attacks. https://t.co/JHXkY1PGwg — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 15, 2019

Today’s tweet juxtaposition. And “best wishes” is something you say at a wedding. pic.twitter.com/V5IwDm5BBa — Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 15, 2019

Remember how we were all shocked and disgusted by Trump's public statements after Charlottesville? Now imagine something quite literally a hundred times worse than that. And then you still won't have this, from a New Zealand Senator reacting to the massacres today. https://t.co/e2MruALDUR — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 15, 2019

Here's what we know from a database of nine years of domestic terrorism incidents in the United States: https://t.co/4e0PR01Xf4

Extremism researchers and journalists (including me) warned the company in emails, on the phone, and to employees' faces after the last terror attack that the next one would show signs of YouTube radicalization again, but the outcome would be worse. I was literally scoffed at. https://t.co/z0OPqfJJw6 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 15, 2019

After all of this, I still have hope we can end the YouTube radicalization cycle. Here’s why:



When was the last time you were recommended an ISIS video on YouTube or Facebook?



The answer is probably never. Thats because law enforcement and tech companies made it a top priority. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 15, 2019

YouTube. Whose recommendation (=radicalization) engine keeps sliding fascist content into my strictly videogame-related view suggestions. https://t.co/n7flD6spqk — Asteris Masouras 正义 (@asteris) March 15, 2019

YouTube and Twitter, do your job. Clean up this oozing cesspool.

‘I found a lot of similarities between jihadis and neo-Nazis – and it has less to do with the ideology and more to do with their human needs that aren’t being met’ explains @Deeyah_Khan, director of two films on @Netflix exploring white supremacy and radical Islam. pic.twitter.com/00zIIVjYGe — Fuuse (@Fuuse) March 5, 2019

the internet is a powerful tool for radicalization because of its capacity for curation. in daily life, you encounter all kinds of people doing mostly ordinary things. online, you can follow specific feeds/accounts/sites until all you see is one type of person doing bad things. — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) March 15, 2019

Young people feel betrayed by adults over the climate crisis. Today, they're going on strike. https://t.co/3ShLqRtK99 by @fastlerner — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) March 15, 2019

While we're on the subject, I think it's useful to point out what a longtime Atlanta icon and hero to many has been advocating for years. https://t.co/UWsPHWJ1Zj — Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) March 15, 2019

Can we publicize the fact that he cited your father and your friend, Candace Owens, as inspiration? https://t.co/hctQhOvIX8 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 15, 2019

Trump reassures supporter that he'll be looking into getting rid of all the Muslims in the United States: pic.twitter.com/geo3oxsV6G — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) September 17, 2015

After this week, I tried really hard to come up with some hopeful content. There wasn't much, for which I apologize. To make you all feel better, I'm pulling out the heavy duty stuff. We need it: