Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Leading Friday News Dump, New Zealand PM On Shooting Victims: 'They Are Us'

I wish the United States had a leader like that.
By Susie Madrak
Leading Friday News Dump, New Zealand PM On Shooting Victims: 'They Are Us'
Image from: Screengrab

It really isn't that hard to say the right thing in the face of a national tragedy, the way New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern did . We could have had someone like that:

https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1106546299929653250

YouTube and Twitter, do your job. Clean up this oozing cesspool.

After this week, I tried really hard to come up with some hopeful content. There wasn't much, for which I apologize. To make you all feel better, I'm pulling out the heavy duty stuff. We need it:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.