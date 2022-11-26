Jenna Ellis Says Club Q Shooting Victims Are Damned To Hell

Jenna Ellis, the unemployed and unemployable former Trumpian lawyer, stated that the real tragedy wasn't that five people were gunned down in cold blood, but that she doesn't think they were Christians and thus their souls are eternally damned. There is so much wrong there that it's difficult to know where to start.

While there is no evidence that those victims were Christian, there is no evidence that they weren't. So unless she's saying that Christians can't be LGBTQ or vice versa, she is full of shit. And if she is saying that, she is still full of shit. She is spouting pure Christian Nationalism.

Secondly, in another example of Christian Nationalism, she is saying that her version of Christianity is the one and only true religion. She is dismissing all other religions, including Judaism. How anti-Semitic! Christians cannot even agree with other Christians. Catholics think that there's is the one true way and look down on everyone else. Lutherans look down on Catholics. And Southern Baptists just hate in general, whether it's religion, race or sexual orientation. It's part of their belief system apparently.

Furthermore, please note that it is a lame and vile version of an old NRA talking point. The "it's too soon to talk about it" has become "don't talk about the murder of innocent people but thing about their poor damned souls because they don't think like we do."

The real irony is that Ellis probably isn't even a Christian herself. If she's like any other right wing MAGAt, the only deity she worships is the Almighty Dollar.