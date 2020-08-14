2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Marge Simpson Says She's 'Pissed Off' At Trump Campaign Advisor

Marge says she felt disrespected as "an ordinary suburban housewife" when Jenna Ellis compared Kamala Harris's speaking voice to hers.
By Ed Scarce
22 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

I reckon Marge Simpson is right up there with Michelle Obama in terms of respect, even if she's "only" a cartoon. So, going after her, trying to make the character Marge Simpson into a figure of ridicule was bound to backfire on the moronic Trump campaign, and it did, as Marge stood up for herself and suburban housewives everywhere.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Marge Simpson has something she would like to say.

On Friday morning, the Twitter account for the long-running Fox cartoon, The Simpsons, shared a video of the character responding to a recent comment from President Trump's attorney Jenna Ellis, who smirked days ago, in her opinion, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris sounds like Marge, voiced by Julie Kavner.

The comment was met with instant backlash, a throng of fans of both Harris and The Simpsons character pointing out all of their virtues thereby turning the dig into a compliment.

Marge spoke for herself.

"I don't usually get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis said Kamala Harris sounds like me," Marge starts. "Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment. If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I am starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna." As an aside, Marge adds, "I would going to say 'pissed off,' but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

The "ordinary suburban housewife" was a reference to Trump's repeated attempts to appeal to female voters ahead of the general election.

Ellis' inane tweet.

And Marge's response tweet.

To which the clueless Ellis responded:

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Donald Trump Running Away With UK 'Piss Poll'

Donald Trump Running Away With UK 'Piss Poll'

(Buzz 60) The Three Stags pub in London wants you to participate in a "piss poll" by using the urinal/toilet with your least favorite candidate's photo. Channel 4's 'The Last Leg' are sponsoring the contest.
Mar 03, 2016
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us