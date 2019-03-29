Boing Boing: The FCC is seriously cracking down on robocallers. Okay, just kidding.

EPI Blog: Where are America’s missing teachers?

Hinterland Gazette: Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is on its way to becoming the most successful memoir of all time.

The Mahablog: Trump is banking on his base loving the idea of taking away health insurance from millions—including themselves.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We’re going to have insurance for everyone.” (Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.)

