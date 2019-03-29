Pelosi Taunts Trump: 'Scaredy Cat Is Afraid Of The Truth'

Like a boss, Nancy Pelosi called out the weak Republican men who would attempt to diminish far better men like Adam Schiff. From her Thursday press conference:

NANCY PELOSI: What would be the proper adjective, shameful, sad, irresponsible of the President of the United States and the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee to take the actions that they have. They’re just plain afraid. They’re afraid of the truth. They’re afraid of competence. They’re afraid of a leader who is recognized in our country for being calm, professional, patriotic.

I’m so proud of the work of Chairman Adam Schiff, in stark contrast to the irresponsible, almost criminal behavior of the previous Chair of the Committee.

So, what is the President afraid of? Is he afraid of the truth, that he would go after a Member, a Chairman of a Committee, a respected Chairman of a Committee in the Congress? I think they’re just scaredy cats. They just don’t know what to do, so they have to make an attack.

They did the wrong thing. The American people know that. It’s their own insecurity, their own fear of the truth, their fear of the facts, and their fear of an effective, patriotic leader, in his measured way, is going to make sure the American people know the truth.

Any questions?