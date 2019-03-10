Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I know that Aliza featured a good part of this Mehdi Hasan / Erik Prince interview yesterday, but I wanted to provide the entire interview for you to see what it's like when a journalist is more concerned with doing a good job than future access.

Imagine what a different country this would be if we had way more Mehdi Hasans and way fewer Chuck Todds.

I was really struck by how impotent and invested in conservative framing the media is when they spent five times more time on how Ilhan Omar was allegedly destroying the Dems' chances in 2020 (that's a helluva lot of power to give a single freshman congressperson) than on Paul Manafort's white privileged sentence, Michael Cohen's testimony, Donald Trump's mental deterioration, and Cindy Yang, put together, There's something fundamentally and deeply broken about that.

It is not hyperbole to state that democracy is trickling out of our collective grasp because most Americans just don't know what's going on. We've normalized the abnormal, the criminal, the corrupt to keep the masses from realizing how broken and compromised these people inside the Beltway are. It's easy to point at Donald Trump myriad of lies and abuses of office as the problem in DC, but I will posit that the media and their abdication of their role as the Fourth Estate is the far bigger threat.

