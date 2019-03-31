Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I think I've mentioned before that my dad worked for the State Department for many years. Through him, I've met more than my shares of political appointees, foreign diplomats, civil servants and intelligence analysts to last a lifetime. My dad, well versed in the language of diplomacy and negotiation, often told us kids a version of Maya Angelou's saying: "Don't trust what they say; trust in what they do."

It's why I take a rather cynical view of politics and politicians as an adult. I've seen too often how little their words match up with their actions. It's also why I take a dim view of what passes for journalism too.

I often wonder how materially different the Sunday shows would be if the anchors operate under the same guidelines. Rather than taking whatever a pol says at face value, what would it be like if we reminded them of what they've done?

"Mick Mulvaney, you spent much of the Obama presidency being a deficit hawk. Now that you're part of a Republican administration, you claim no one cares about deficits. Were you lying then or are you lying now?"

"Rick Scott, you have been named by Donald Trump to head his healthcare program in his relentless (and politically risky) campaign to end ACA. But before you were elected governor, you had been accused of massive Medicare and Medicaid fraud. Why should anyone trust you to direct a program to bring healthcare efficiently and without fraud to millions of Americans?"

"Kellyanne Conway, you famously admitted to promoting 'alternative facts' which were not at all factual. Is anything that you're saying actually factual, or are they just more of your alternative facts?"

Because we all know what they're going to say on these shows...but it NEVER matches up with what they do.

ABC's "This Week" —Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Panel: David Bossie, Citizens United president; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.; Ayesha Rascoe of NPR; and Jonathan Swan of Axios. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., 2020 presidential candidate. Panel: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher; Hallie Jackson of NBC News; Rich Lowry, of National Review; and Peggy Noonan, of The Wall Street Journal.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CBS' "Face the Nation" —Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rick Scott, R-Fla. Panel 1:Ed O’Keefe of CBS News, Jamal Simmons of Hill.TV and Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News Panel 2: Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times, Jonah Goldberg of National Review, Anna Palmer of Politico and Kelsey Snell of NPR. CNN's "State of the Union" — Mulvaney; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. Panel: former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; Abdul El-Sayed, D-former candidate for Michigan governor; Karen Finney, former senior spokesperson, Hillary for America; and Amanda Carpenter. CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Lis Smith, communications adviser to Pete Buttigieg; Elaina Plott, White House correspondent, The Atlantic; Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter, Vox; Farhad Manjoo, opinion columnist, The New York Times; Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz; Susan Glasser, staff writer, The New Yorker; Barbara Starr, Pentagon correspondent, CNN; Taylor Lorenz, staff writer, The Atlantic; Alberto Ibargüen, CEO, Knight Foundation. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Elliott Abrams, U.S. special envoy to Venezuela (Trump administration)”; Andrey Kortunov, director general, Russian International Affairs Council; Susan Low Bloch, professor of law, Georgetown University; John Yoo, professor of law, University of California at Berkeley School of Law; Peter Beinart, professor of journalism and political science, The City University of New York and contributor to The Atlantic; Einat Wilf, author of “Winning the War of Words: Essays on Zionism and Israel.” "Fox News Sunday" — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. Panel: Guy Benson of Townhall.com; Julie Pace of The Associated Press; Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to Sen. Mitch McConnell; and Charles Lane, of The Washington Post. Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J.; former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

So what's catching your eye this morning?