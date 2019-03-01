Time For Congress And SDNY To Subpoena Sean Hannity

It was only a matter of time before Sean Hannity's mouth brought some real-world (as opposed to Fox News Fantasyland) consequences.

Sean is pretty good at backing off his BS riiight before it takes him to court. He stopped mouthing off about the Seth Rich murder when it was clear his rants would help the lawsuit (ultimately dismissed on a technicality) by Rich's parents.

This time he may have crossed that line, especially given the court of actual facts now held by the Democrats in the House.

Pitching utterly soft balls (sorry) at his BFF and pillow talk buddy Donald Trump, Hannity opened himself up to a subpoena by saying “I can tell you personally, he [Cohen] said to me at least a dozen times that he made the decision on the payments and he didn’t tell you. He told me, personally.”

To which the entire reality-based legal world said, REALLY.

Hannity just made himself a witness in a congressional inquiry and the SDNY probe https://t.co/pdSnvztayR — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 1, 2019

Right, and then Trump paid Cohen back anyway because he’s such a nice guy. SDNY should subpoena Hannity. No Attorney-client priv here & he didn’t learn this in his capacity as a “journalist.” https://t.co/F4xCkJ0qOX — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) March 1, 2019

Next subpoena is for Hannity. https://t.co/GuOAGLWZrX — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 1, 2019

Oh and a member of the House Judiciary Committee "noticed," too.

Sean Hannity is now volunteering himself as a witness. I look forward to his testimony. https://t.co/eOjhlkg4mU — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 1, 2019

See you UNDER OATH, Sean. I hope they ask you about texts between Fox News and Republican members of these committees, colluding to provide your fake news propaganda network with clips and quips regardless of truth.

And also about any private convos you had with Donald Trump.