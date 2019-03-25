Trump Store Sells 'Trump Hotels' Soaps With Pic Of White House

The grifting never stops. 1600 Pennsylvania broke the story that the Trump Organization's "Store" is selling soaps and other merch "inspired by" the Trump Hotel (and bribe intake building) in Washington DC.

The most egregious are the soaps, with the words "Trump Hotels" and a cartoon image of the White House.

Our corrupt President’s hotel, in which he retains a conflicting financial interest, is selling products with the image of the White House on it. I’d say he’s monetizing the presidency again, but it’s a continuous effort so “again” wouldn’t make sense. https://t.co/BgBfaQKNy2 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 21, 2019

The more you wash with the trump hotel soap, the dirtier you get. #TrumpHotels #Grifters — snarkworthy (@snarkworthy) March 22, 2019

Mother Jones makes an understatement:

Experts are calling the new product line, which includes t-shirts, mugs, and soap, a conflict of interest. https://t.co/JtAtrw3xQb — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 24, 2019

One ethics expert did not sugarcoat it:

Although the president is excluded from some ethics rules, "one would hope just like prior administrations you would have a president in office who doesn’t want to give people the appearance he’s profiting off his position", Jessica Tillipman, a government ethics expert at George Washington University Law School, told The Independent. Branding the apparent personal profiteering from his office as "bizarre and wrong", Ms Tillipman said Mr Trump's ethics conduct was unlike previous administrations. "Never did we see President Obama, or President Bush, or President Clinton, or the other President Bush, or Reagan, creating merchandise to benefit themselves personally that profits off his name and position as the president of the United States,” she added.

That's "so-called" president. He's really just a grifter with small hands.