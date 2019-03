President Donald Trump hinted on Monday that he would “cooperate” with a House Oversight Committee investigation into his finances and other matters.

After Oversight Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) requested documents from more than 70 entities, Trump was asked on Monday if he would help or hinder the investigation.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody,” Trump insisted, according to pool reports. “You know the beautiful thing — no collusion. It’s a total hoax.”

