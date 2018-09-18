Al Gore Suggests It's Time To Terminate 'Experiment With Trumpism'

With the luxury of 18 years between him and his time in elected office, former Vice President Al Gore has nothing to lose by being brutally honest and yes, impolitic, about what is happening in this country.

He did not hold back.

"Not only do we have this massive storm hitting the U.S., but simultaneously the Philippines is being slammed by another super typhoon, Mangkhut, and Hawaii hit by tropical storm Olivia, and we finished the largest fire in the history of California a month ago," Al Gore told Andrea Mitchell.

"Every night on the television news is like a nature hike through the book of Revelation."



Folksy and brutal all at once, Gore blasted Trump and his climate change-denying corruption, called voters to activate Constitutional checks and balances on Trump, and pronounced "Trumpism" a failure.

When asked about Trump's denial of the 3,000 dead in Puerto Rico, Gore was blunt.

"When a new outrage comes around every few hours, I have to download existing outrage to make room for the latest outrage, and this is one that stands out," Gore replied.

"These are not normal actions or statements by a president," Gore continued.

Turning to the solution, he said, "There are a large number of Americans who don't want to get into the arguments about Donald Trump, but they are quietly very determined to go to the polls this November, because if there was ever a time to activate the checks and balances our founders put under the Constitution, now is that time."

On the "experiment" of "Trumpism" (Don't call it that, Al!): "This experiment with Trumpism is not going well.. and you know, in science and medicine, some experiments are terminated early for ethical reasons."

Indeed.