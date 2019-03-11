Your Week Ahead: Manafort, Gates, Flynn, And Stone

It's Monday, we're still recovering from losing an hour's sleep this weekend, and four, yes four, Trump "associates" have another day in court this week.

Today Roger Stone will have some 'splaining to do AGAIN regarding why he can't shut his piehole and stay off Instagram (hint: The rubes won't hit up his paypal without a constant red-meat reminder of Hillary, Benghazi secret lesbian baby parts created Isis signed NAFTA cackle Sidney Blumenthal woman card murdered Vince Foster Whitewater Christmas Card list travelgate Solyndra the tarmac and HER EMAILS. Send money now to the Roger Stone Legal Defense Fund!!1!)

Later this week those of us who plotzed at the leniency of Paul Manafort's first sentence will get a bit more justice.

The second sentencing is predicted to be a longer sentence and likely added on to the 47-month travesty of last week. That sentencing happens Wednesday.

Also Wednesday there's a sentencing hearing for Michael Flynn. If he's sentenced, it likely means Mueller is almost done. But it's unlikely he'll be sentenced.

Thursday it's back to court for Stone for more humiliation, we hope, and Friday we'll have a sentencing update for Manafort's #2 Rick Gates. Again, if Mueller is winding up his work there will likely be sentencing announced but no one in legitimate legal circles is holding their breath.

We'll be here to keep you up to date.