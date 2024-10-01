Fox News' Jessica Tarlov Shreds Jesse Watters For Being An Idiot

Fox's Jessica Tarlov took apart her colleagues' on The Five's right wing talking points about Trump's idiotic photo-op in Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and their lame attempt to disparage the Biden administration's response to the disaster.

Her cohost Jesse Watters rambled on about how wonderfully Trump's visit supposedly went, before spewing this garbage:

Jesse Watters recommends that Kamala Harris toss paper towels at hurricane survivors because “that’s what the people want” pic.twitter.com/Jtk0gUeQDc — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2024

Yes, that's what disaster survivor wants: some blithering idiot who couldn't care less about their plight tossing paper towels at them.

Which was followed by Jeanine Pirro attacking Harris for showing up at FEMA headquarters for a briefing on the hurricane, where she also made a statement thanking the workers for their response, with Pirro lying that Biden was just sitting at the beach and Harris was out campaigning and that there was no federal response from the administration for days.

Tarlov proceeded to take every one of their lies apart.

PERINO:: Jessica how do you see it? TARLOV: Dramatically differently from how my colleagues see it. So just a couple notes. Trump closes strong in Georgia. He lost Georgia so I guess if someone had found him 11,237 votes it would have gone better but he's a loser there. WATTERS: I meant like on Starlink and on campaign activity. TARLOV: Oh he shows up a lot and people see him and then they vote against him. Starlink there are 40 satellites that are already going. In Maui by the way the $700 was the FEMA limit. So Donald Trump and his supporters are running the same old tired playbook that they did with Maui and they did with East Palestine. So not only was Joe Biden on top of this, he signed the disaster declarations even before the storms hit to make sure that there would be no delay in goods and services.

Donald Trump's social media posts contain blatant, lies like Governor Kemp can't reach the president. Governor Kemp gave a press conference yesterday where he said “I just spoke to the president. He has promised me every single thing that I need.” McMaster from South Carolina, also a conservative, getting everything that he wants, and then Roy Cooper as well. And there's only one president that we are talking about who actually has denied relief for one of these states. In 2017 Roy Cooper asked after Hurricane Matthew for a lot of money and he got 1 percent of his ask. They denied 99 percent of what he was asking for after that hurricane came. There are 3300 FEMA personnel there, 5500 National Guardsmen from 11 states, and search and rescue from 19 states. That doesn't reduce the devastation of this and how horrific it is, but to say that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are out to lunch during this or they're sitting on a beach reclining there. They are clearly giving them what they need. They will be showing up when it is appropriate. And it's different for Donald Trump who is not in office. He's just a guy trying to be president again to show up and throw some Bounty at people versus someone who is actually the Commander in Chief and doesn't want to distract from what's going on. And as Dana said, Governor Cooper said I will let you know when it is appropriate for you to come. And same goes for Georgia South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Don't expect it to make a dent in the rest of the propaganda on the network. They'll keep pushing Trump's lies as long as they don't get them sued again. In a sane world they'd be sued into oblivion and not allowed to continue polluting our airways, and they certainly would not be allowed to call themselves "news."