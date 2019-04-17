Awful Andrew Sullivan Mansplains Trump To Zerlina Maxwell

Ugh. Andrew Sullivan is awful. Just so very awful. He is rude, condescending, obnoxious. In this clip he even talked down to the fabulous and brilliant Zerlina Maxwell, mansplaining all about Donald Trump. Oh, and before he was done, he threw in a nice dig at Malcolm Nance.

MAXWELL: Trump runs on the devil you know. This guy will be worse for you.

SULLIVAN: He's going to run on this country doesn't exist anymore because there was an entirely open border at the south and no Democrat wants to stop uncontrolled immigration and that is why he will win, if he wins.

STEELE: And Democrats want abortion in the trimester, first semester, it doesn't matter. for them to use as fodder and --

SULLIVAN: Immigration is beyond him and it has been around for a long time. it's the most important factor and scrambling every Europe eastern country and bringing Neo-fascist governments.

STEELE: What does that tell you?

MAXWELL: In part this is the result of -- if you read Malcolm Nance's book, it goes through the chronology-

SULLIVAN: (laughing) Jesus, Lord. You recommending that guy?

MAXWELL: Yes, I am.

SULLIVAN: He's a complete fantasist.

MAXWELL: I'm --

SULLIVAN: This is nonsense. He spouts so many conspiracy theories. And nonsense. And you are citing him?

MAXWELL: I wanted to articulate the point I was making he ties it historically to the rise of White Nationalism throughout Europe, that tied to the debate over immigration.

SULLIVAN: Of course it is. It is being created by mass immigration. You either have to choose between mass immigration or liberal democracy. You can't have both.