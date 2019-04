Jazz vibraphone and marimba player Dave Pike's career included working with cats like Paul Bley, Bill Evans and Herbie Mann. He released over twenty albums as a bandleader between 1961 and 2000. Recorded in 1965, Jazz For The Jet Set, also features Herbie Hancock on organ, an instrument he rarely played.

If you're hosting a party where pop art and youthquake are the themes, this album is essential.

What are you listening to tonight?