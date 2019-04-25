Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Misc
4/25/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Daily Show: So-Called President Wants More Twitter Followers
Trevor Noah notes that telling Trump his followers are bots? It's as if @jack had to tell a kid Santa isn't real. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments