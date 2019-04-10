House Passes Net Neutrality 231-190; McConnell Says 'Dead On Arrival' In Senate

Battle for the Net.com:

In 2015, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted the Open Internet Order to protect Internet users from ISPs throttling traffic, censoring content, and imposing unfair fees. But just a few years later, a new chairman of the FCC killed net neutrality by repealing the Open Internet order. Since then, cable companies likeComcast, AT&T, and Sprint have been rolling out Internet fast lanes and slowing down data being used by competitors’ services.

Americans want net neutrality, and we’ve demanded that our lawmakers pass strong legislation to prevent unelected bureaucrats from changing the rules whenever they want to. And our lawmakers have listened.

The Save the Internet Act of 2019 is a simple, three-page bill that would restore the Open Internet Order by rolling back the FCC’s disastrous decision to destroy net neutrality. If this bill passes the House and the Senate, it will enshrine net neutrality into law. Plain and simple.