If There's A Pee Tape, We Won't Get It From Jerry Nadler

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler was accused of being a hypocrite by the so-called president yesterday. Trump's claim is that Nadler didn't want the Clinton Starr Report released, but he does want the Mueller report released.

Ken Starr's report on Bill Clinton WAS released to Congress. And Robert Mueller's report must be released to Congress as well. This isn't about making anything public.

At this morning's committee hearing, Nadler corrected the record and proved that Trump is just muddying the waters again. Nadler didn't want Clinton sex acts released to the public. And he doesn't want TRUMP SEX ACTS released to the public, either, at least not from Congress.

So...no pee tapes, if they exist, will be released to the public by Jerry Nadler's committee.

This is some major shade delivered from the House Democrat. Transcript from the committee:

CHAIRMAN NADLER: Yesterday, the President presented me with the high honor of not one, but three separate mentions on Twitter. He also talked about our relationship, which goes back several years, in a press conference yesterday afternoon. President Trump seems to think, in 1998, I was opposed to the public release of the Starr report — and that he has caught me changing my mind on the subject. Let me set the record straight. In 1998, the debate was not about Congress receiving evidence. Congress had already received the full, 445-page report and 17 boxes of additional documents, including grand jury material. We are owed that same opportunity today. In 1998, the central debate was about the public release of some of the materials accompanying the Starr report — materials that Congress already had, and that described private sexual acts in lurid detail. Congress has no business broadcasting graphic accounts of the President’s sex life. It was inappropriate in 1998. It would be inappropriate today. Our focus should be on the law. That is where our focus will remain so long as I am Chairman. We are dealing now, not with the President’s private affairs, but with a sustained attack on the integrity of the republic by the President and his closest advisors. This Committee requires the full report and the underlying materials because it is our job, not the Attorney General’s, to determine whether or not President Trump has abused his office.

↓ Story continues below ↓ And we require the report because one day, one way or another, the country will move on from President Trump. We must make it harder for future presidents to behave this way. We need a full accounting of the President’s actions to do that work. Accordingly, I urge my colleagues to support the resolution.