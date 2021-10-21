Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jim Jordan Cries Like A Baby As Committee Stunt Is Blocked

Republicans believe rules and protocols don't apply to them.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

During today's House Judiciary Committee with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Jim Jordan flaunted the rules and protocols of the committee by trying to submit videos to hearings without notice.

His stunt was shut down by Chairman Nadler.

Bitching, moaning and complaining followed. Jordan's purpose at these meetings is to create soundbites for Fox News, and he was disappointed by a chairman who insisted the rules be followed.

The premier grievance performance Republican said he was going to play video of parents at school board meetings. This was another attempt to hype right-wing CRT nonsense.

Immediately an objection was made. Committee protocols dictate you must submit any video 48 hours before the hearing, so Jordan's request was denied.

This happened last year with Jordan, so he knew all too well that if he tried to play the video without giving notice it would get shut down.

After whining and yelling from Jordan, Chairman Nadler read former Chairman Republican Goodlatte's protocols back to Republicans (which they didn't have a problem with) after they complained that no such protocol existed.

That’s out of order. This is not debatable,” Nadler said.

“What’s out of order is there is no rule that requires a 48-hour notice, that’s what's out of order,” Jordan said.

“There is such a rule.”

“There is not. Not in our rules” Jordan countered.

Another Republican asked Nadler what he was afraid of but Nadler ignored his idiocy.

Jordan then claimed Democrats were trying to silence him. WE WISH, Jim.

We should send Jordan a few boxes of Kleenex so he could wipe his tears away. No Fox News viral moment for you, Congressman!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team