It's Time For The Dems To Bring Down The Hammer On Taxes

Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal issued a request from the IRS to provide six years of tax returns for Donald Trump to his committee, pursuant to IRS code 6103 by April 10. The date came and went with Trump proxies like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney promising that Trump's tax returns would never see the light of day.

So what was the Democratic congressional majority's response?

They set a new deadline date.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal re-upped his demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Saturday, telling IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig he has until April 23 to turn over the documents. “Please know that, if you fail to comply, your failure will be interpreted as a denial of my request,” Neal (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter to Rettig three days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration would miss Neal’s original April 10 deadline as Treasury consults the Justice Department on the matter. A subpoena likely would come next from Neal, who told Rettig the IRS has "an unambiguous legal obligation" to turn over the six years of Trump's personal tax returns and some business returns that Neal has asked for.

Oooh, feel that "rule of law" enforcing in action!

AM Joy's panel of Paul Butler, Jill Wine-Banks and Minchin Charles said that the time for Marquess of Queensbury rules against the scofflaws of the Trump administration is over. Setting new deadlines for them to ignore doesn't teach them that ignoring the co-equal powers of oversight of Congress has consequences.