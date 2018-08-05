David Jolly Asserts 'It's The Final Chapter In The Gaslighting Of The Trump Base'

Seeing as Tweety-Trump just essentially confessed to conspiracy and obstruction on this bright, sunny morning, actual smart people on AM Joy had a few things to say about the development. Of the NeverTrump Republicans who have consistently called out Donnie's BS, former congressman David Jolly has been one of the loudest and most damning.

True to form, he did not shy away from using any of the language the most progressive and liberal truth tellers use when describing the depth of corruption and abuse going on at the highest levels of government. Reid asked him what we can expect by way of reaction from Republicans to this latest round of unhinged tweets. His reply:

Sure, it's the final chapter in the gaslighting of the Trump base and the Republican Party. You will see no reaction from the Republican Party in this case. Joy, look at what just happened from the historical and political perspective. That tweet. In that tweet, the president of the United States says, "MY son, during MY presidential campaign, met in MY building with Russian agents who wanted to influence the election." That is a declarative by the president this morning. Legally, whether or not there was collusion or not, I believe if you take a less conservative view, we see a president who is continuing to become more careless in his defense. And I believe what begins to come on the table is questions of public corruption, questions of honest services. There may be as Joyce said a contribution, an illegal contribution here, and the final thing I would say, Joy, you read a statement, I believe a tweet from the president suggesting the president is concerned about good people getting hurt through this process? That honestly is kind of the last chapter in a criminal conviction, when they begin asking for empathy, that these are simply good people who didn't know they were doing wrong.

Damn. Gaslighting? Yup. No reaction from Republicans? Yup. Last chapter in a criminal conviction? YES, PLEASE.

When Reid zeros in on Republican hypocrisy regarding corruption, Jolly is right there with her.



↓ Story continues below ↓ REID: And David Jolly, i'm old enough to remember when Republicans used to fulminate about President Bill Clinton, about Vice President Al Gore, about what they claimed were illicit ties to Chinese donors, renting out the Lincoln bedroom when they used to have this sense that it was corrupt to deal in any way with a foreign government or entity when it came to elections. What happened to the Republican party? JOLLY: It's hypocrisy of historical proportion. We have corruption in plain sight. Whether or not it crosses the line of criminal culpability we will eventually find out. But this is a president who, I remind you today, as every day, has still not released his tax returns. We assume there is exposure to people who could have leverage over him and he could settle that question today but refuses to do so. Joy, I actually I think one of the things we're seeing in the escalation of the president's rhetoric is we are entering a window where he's under serious consideration as to whether or not have Rosenstein dismissed and the Mueller case dismissed. Congress is out, we're within two months of the election, now is the time the president might move.

So we have in former Rep. Jolly a truth-teller, and also a forewarning. Strange thing about the truth in its starkest terms: It's appreciated no matter how upsetting and alarming.