Rob Reiner Blasts The Media For Putting Kellyanne Conway On The Air

Hey Jake Tapper, are you listening?

During a discussion which started off on the way Trump manipulates the press, and his use of the words "excuse me" to shut down any sort of questioning he doesn't like, AM Joy guest, acclaimed actor, director and producer Rob Reiner took a whack at the media for allowing the likes of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway to pollute our airways with their constant gaslighting.

REID: Rob, I want to start with that “excuse me” thing, because it struck me, and when I pitched this story to my team this morning, that Donald Trump literally has a way of getting to filibuster and not answer questions.

And the thing that's odd about it is that the press simply doesn't walk away from him or turn off the cameras, in the same way he was kind of able to bully the White House Corespondents' Association to not have a comedian. So it works.

REINER: It does work and what he's done, you referenced Sarah Sanders, her entire job is “excuse me.” That's what she's doing. She's basically saying, I'm not going to talk to anybody about anything.

And he does have his propaganda wing with Fox, who he doesn't say “excuse me” to. And he is, the one thing he is good at is understanding how to work the media.

That is his one attribute, and he's playing it, you know, incredibly. He's got – you know, we were talking earlier – if Richard Nixon had Fox News, he wouldn't have had to resign.

So we have a situation where a guy who is a master manipulator of the media, takes Fox News, anything that's going to harm him, he parks them – Sarah Sanders.

I'm still surprised that Kellyanne Conway goes on the air and I'm surprised that news outlets allow her to go on, because it's pure, unadulterated propaganda.