Lawrence O’Donnell: If Anyone Can ‘Shake The Trump Base,' It’s James Mattis

Lawrence O’Donnell explained why former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis’ blistering criticism of Donald Trump means so much, yet probably won’t be enough to turn Cult 45 against him.
Host Joy Reid opened the discussion with yesterday’s Lincoln Project ad highlighting Mattis’ denunciation of Trump and asking, “Who do you trust? The coward or the commander?” She also noted that other generals are criticizing Trump, including his former chief of staff John Kelly.
O’Donnell and Reid reminded us that Kelly is no hero, especially regarding his smears of Rep. Frederica Wilson. O’Donnell said that he has been expecting, since “the end of the first week of the Trump administration” that former Trump officials will at some point publicly turn against Trump. They will claim, O’Donnell said, “Thank God I was there every day because I was preventing him from doing many, many, many worse things.”
Mattis, on the other hand, is speaking with powerful moral authority that could and should make a difference;
General Mattis, it's important to point out in what he wrote, kept referring to 3 1/2 years of no mature leadership. So General Mattis is saying it's every day. It's every single day of the Trump presidency.
And we've always wondered, can anyone, can anyone shake the Trump base by turning against Trump? And I would say probably no one can. But if anyone can, it would be a James Mattis, it would be the kind of generals who are coming out this week with tremendous emphasis: Admiral Mullen, former chair of the joint chiefs. They're just piling up.
But remember, remember, these Trump voters had absolutely no problem, no problem with Donald Trump saying very early in the campaign that he doesn't like people -- doesn't like soldiers who get captured, like John McCain. And of course, the logic of that is, if you don't like soldiers who get captured, you must really hate soldiers who get killed because that, in Trump world, would be an even bigger failure than getting captured. And every single Trump voter on Election Day said, you know what? That's perfectly okay with me, I like the rest of the package.