Lawrence O’Donnell: If Anyone Can ‘Shake The Trump Base,' It’s James Mattis

Lawrence O’Donnell explained why former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis’ blistering criticism of Donald Trump means so much, yet probably won’t be enough to turn Cult 45 against him.

Host Joy Reid opened the discussion with yesterday’s Lincoln Project ad highlighting Mattis’ denunciation of Trump and asking, “Who do you trust? The coward or the commander?” She also noted that other generals are criticizing Trump, including his former chief of staff John Kelly.

O’Donnell and Reid reminded us that Kelly is no hero, especially regarding his smears of Rep. Frederica Wilson. O’Donnell said that he has been expecting, since “the end of the first week of the Trump administration” that former Trump officials will at some point publicly turn against Trump. They will claim, O’Donnell said, “Thank God I was there every day because I was preventing him from doing many, many, many worse things.”

O'DONNELL: I think that's going to be John Kelly's claim for the rest of his life. And we will leave it to people to make their own decisions about how much of that they want to believe or credit to him because as you say, we're still awaiting John Kelly's apology to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, where he lied about her, told racist lies about her, deliberately racist lies about her from the racist Trump White House.

Mattis, on the other hand, is speaking with powerful moral authority that could and should make a difference;