Happy Redacted—Mueller-Report Day, Crooks and Liars! Today we learn whether or not The Russian Usurper really made a strategic hire with AG Bill 'Low' Barr or not! But in the meanwhile, be sure to not spend your Billions for Billionaire's Tax Cut bonus all in one place.

Zander Versus The Stupid notes that Hair Füror and his henchman Bill 'Low' Barr have come up with a new outrage. Can fascism be too far behind?

Speaking of immigrants, I Should Be Laughing goes long on why we need anti-hate crime laws.

The Moderate Voice rhetorically wonders if our political parties are playing by the same rules.

Bonus Track: Murrmurrs tells us the warty comb jelly (a.k.a. Sea Walnut), that has an anatomical oddity: no way to expel waste, so it does something unique. Science is so cool!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).