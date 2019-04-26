No Donald, You Are The Oldest President In US History

There's no call to be ageist in this race. We've got multiple septuagenarians running for president on the Democratic side.

But the illegitimate so-called president insisting that he's a "young vibrant man"? Well that takes the Egyptian river to new depths, doesn't it?

For the record, it is a historical fact that Donald Trump, at age 70 years, 220 days old at his inauguration, is the oldest so-called president in US History.

You'd think he'd brag about that, given that it's actually true. But then again, what saith the preacher?

"Vanity, vanity, all is vanity."