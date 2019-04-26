Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

No Donald, You Are The Oldest President In US History

We don't have to go ageist to acknowledge facts. You'd think Donald Trump would brag about being the "oldest president ever in the history of our country," because he actually is.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

There's no call to be ageist in this race. We've got multiple septuagenarians running for president on the Democratic side.

But the illegitimate so-called president insisting that he's a "young vibrant man"? Well that takes the Egyptian river to new depths, doesn't it?

For the record, it is a historical fact that Donald Trump, at age 70 years, 220 days old at his inauguration, is the oldest so-called president in US History.

You'd think he'd brag about that, given that it's actually true. But then again, what saith the preacher?

"Vanity, vanity, all is vanity."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.