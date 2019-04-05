Report: Mueller Staffers Say Trump Campaign Was Manipulated By Russia

This is like a game of telephone, but the gist of the stories coming out now seems clear: Russians did get their way with the Trump campaign, they were just too stupid to know it was happening. (And doesn't that make you feel better about Jared and the Middle East?)

Morning Joe looks at the breaking story that a senior law enforcement official told the New York Times that some members of Mueller's staff remain convinced that there was no witting collusion with the Russians, but the Trump team were easily manipulated by "a sophisticated Russian intelligence operation."

"I mean, there's evidence that's going to be coming out from this Mueller report that, again, shows what we all know: that the Trump campaign, the Trump team, the Trump family, they were manipulated by members of either members of the Russian government or Russian intelligence. And Barr's sanitized version of that in the long run does Trump no good. It sets expectations too high, and we can expect those Trump poll numbers to go down once they release the report," Joe Scarborough said.

"It's what we've been saying all along, release the report, and the attorney general has agreed to do that. Make the redactions, but release the report, and the attorney general has agreed to do that," Willie Geist said.

Geist said the sources agreed Bob Mueller could not find evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians, "but there is publicly available information, we know about all these things out in the open that point to some kind of cooperation between these two entities. We just need to see the report and all that's in there. i assume that with the pressure that's being put on, that Attorney General Barr will do that."

"It's not just collusion, or a crime for a conspiracy but if could be cooperation. it could be, more importantly, compromise," Scarborough said.