Rhino Poacher Killed By Elephant, Eaten By Lions

Karma, as they say, is unrelenting.
By Nicole Belle

The Cast of Lion King London at the Olivier Awards--"Circle of Life"

It's hard not to feel that a little bit of cosmic justice came into play with this story:

Park authorities in South Africa said they recovered the remains of a suspected rhino poacher they believe was killed by an elephant before his remains were devoured by a pride of lions earlier this week.

In a statement released by South African National Parks on Friday, the park service said the family of the victim said they were informed of his death by his alleged accomplices.
[..]
“During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered,” the park service said. “Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants.”

Yikes.

Our thoughts and prayers to the family of the rhinos. May all game hunters and poachers take note: in this park, the animals hunt back.

Hear that, Don and Eric?


