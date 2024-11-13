F*ck You Philippe Reiness, Somnambulist Of The Highest Order

The knives have come out. CNN is hosting many of these right wing Democrats who make millions off the party and its members and then use right wing rhetoric to take it down after their own failures.

I put up the entire transcript of his sleepwalking nonsense of what the Democratic party is. Reiness' version of what what he perceives the party is comes right out of the the dead hands of Roger Ailes.

It's ludicrous. Every "woke" complaint he has comes right out of the mouth of Christopher Rufo. Anus Reiness has taken Kellyanne Conway's alternative facts nonsense to the extreme. How CNN believes this man speaks for the party is beyond me.

REINESS: Either way, here's the problem, I'm not concerned right now what the right thinks about the Democratic Party.

I'm concerned about what I think about the Democratic Party. I don't like to echo the congressmen, all three of them, I don't like the fact that a small portion of our party is pretty much dictating where we are. That they are pretty much, we are being branded as the most extreme of us. It is not only politically problematic, as we just saw, because none of this stuff helped the other day.

Without a doubt, it's a problem. But we need to take stock of why we are being held hostage to the far left. No one should be and wants to be kowtowing to the extremes of their own parties. That just shouldn't, to the extent that majorities should rule, the majority of Democrats don't agree with the things that we are being tagged with.

Now, how that works - Think through a couple of those things.

I think Democrats believe in common sense stuff more than you realize. I mean, it's not like any of us sit at home and don't talk to anyone. Most Democrats I know think there's a huge problem at the border.

Most Democrats I know think, frankly, that males at birth shouldn't play women's sports and vice versa.

Now, you can have a healthy conversation within a party and you have to have a room within a party for all this. But at the end of the day, if you have some of these issues that are 80-20 across the country, you really got to figure out why they're being so tagged with one.

And on one hand, it's easy because it's politically sexy. There's a reason why $40 million in ads on this topic were thrown at the vice president. But how we go forward from here, first, it comes from us.

Yes, we have to listen to everybody.

But people, again, the Republicans don't get to tell us because they won, like you said, for the first time in 20 years and only the second time in 36 years, the popular vote, what everybody wants.

This is still a 50-50 country.

For us to go forward and be representative of the Democratic Party, all, whatever, tens of millions, half a million, you know, half the country, whatever you want to, however you want to describe it, we have to reorient it towards. And, you know, the congressman made the point that he's, up until today, afraid to say it.

And God knows what will happen on my Twitter when I get home. But it starts with that kind of thing.

Yeah, that afraid to say it.

Yeah.

HOST: Do you think that that really fundamentally tells the story of why Democrats were broadly rejected here? I mean, insert whatever issue into that rubric, afraid to say things about the border, about trans rights, about some of these other cultural things?

REINESS: Well, I mean, the border is not fair.

The border is a wicked problem with legitimate differences of opinion. And frankly, no one's had a particularly good answer to it. And I don't think Donald Trump in his second try is going to have a good one.

On the other cultural stuff, and I don't even know how to refer to it without saying something, again, I'm afraid to say something wrong, but the woke stuff, the PC police stuff.



You'll see Republicans who say they're afraid to say X. I'm afraid to say X. These congressmen are afraid to say X. Why? Why afraid to say X? It should be afraid if it's something stupid and hateful and makes someone feel that they don't belong.

But saying I don't agree with you or saying that's not representative of the bulk of us, it's like Medicare for all is not something that the bulk of the Democratic Party believes in.

But yet we spend tons of time on it.

Now, on immigration, there are people who do believe, and I think I buy into it, that part of the problem we've had as Democrats is that we have gotten pulled to the left so far that we can't make common-sense decisions.

And look, I worked for Hillary, and she had to contend with Bernie. Bernie, you know, went after, I shouldn't say went after, he entered the primary.

There's no evidence that the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party has met with any success or represents this party.

Yet we're going to go ahead and we're going to continue every time someone on the hard left says, oh, you can't do that, we're all going to paralyze.

I mean, I don't know what the answer is, but the answer is for people to start saying what they say on, you know, WhatsApp and Twitter and whatever it is, that this is enough already.

People can't...

The PC police doesn't just apply to Republicans. It applies to, I don't know what I'd call myself. I'd just call myself a Democrat. I'm not a progressive, I'm not a lefty. I think I'm to the right of some Republicans on some topics. But, you know, this general thing, especially parents, you know, with kids in school, they're really bothered by this, and I get it.

I get it.

All right, Philippe Reiness, we'll be watching your Twitter all day.

I will not, tell me...

Oh, it's going to be lit this afternoon.