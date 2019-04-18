Senator Richard Burr Was Trump's Mole, Not Devin Nunes

WHOA. Did not see this one coming, but apparently, Senator Richard Burr - Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and member of the Gang of Eight was the mole everyone assumed Devin Nunes was. Jim Comey briefed the highly selective, allegely secure group of House and Senate leaders on this matter of grave national interest and safety — Russian interference into the 2016 election, and the people targeted by Mueller's investigation — and Richard Burr felt it his business to immediately turn around and brief the White House on that information.

Matt Miller, in helping MSNBC viewers digest the Mueller report, made this discovery while poring over its many pages. We all wondered how Trump found out about who and what was being investigated. We now have our answer: Senator Richard Burr, serving as this back channel. Miller and Brian Williams seem surprised, as Burr was generally considered a pretty upstanding member of the Gang of Eight throughout this entire investigation. Well, not any more.

It's not bad enough that he is now the documented mole, but do we have to feel bad that we unfairly maligned imminently dislikable and obsequious Devin Nunes about this, too? That, my friends, would be a bridge too far.