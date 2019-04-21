Wash. State Senator Slammed For Saying Nurses Sit Around, Playing Cards All Day

I'm guessing it won't be a shock to anyone that Maureen Walsh is a Republican. Sen. Walsh represents Washington's 16th district near Walla Walla. She serves of the Health committee. If you'd care to voice your opinion, you can reach her office at (360) 786-7630.

Source: CNN

(CNN) A Washington state senator has drawn the ire of nurses after remarks she made suggesting that nurses in smaller hospitals "probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

The Washington State Senate considered a bill Tuesday, SHB 1155, that would provide nurses with uninterrupted meal and rest periods.

"By putting these types of mandates on a critical access hospital that literally serves a handful of individuals, I would submit to you those nurses probably do get breaks. They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day," Washington state Senator Maureen Walsh said on Tuesday during a debate on the Washington state Senate floor.

Walsh, a Republican, was arguing in support of an amendment that would exempt critical access hospitals, in rural areas, and hospitals with less than 25 beds from the bill.

"I understand helping with employees and making sure that we have rest breaks and things like that. But I also understand that we need to care for patients first and foremost," Walsh said.

The Washington State Nurses Association called Walsh's remarks "demeaning" and said there is "zero logic" in covering nurses in some hospitals, "while leaving others without any protections."