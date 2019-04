I'm a 'grill it with mayo, not butter' grilled cheese gal, myself. Binging with Babish makes the "ultimate grilled cheese" from The Regular Show by "processing" his own cheese with gelatin. Only takes a few hours, time enough to read 400 pages of redacted evidence.

And here's the "put MarALago to shame" chocolate cake:

And the ultimate Mueller Report Cocktail:

The newest Jameson Cocktail recipe inspired by today’s biggest headlines:



“The Ongoing Matter”

2 parts Jameson

1 part ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

1 part ⬛⬛⬛⬛

5 dashes ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

Serve over ice. — Jameson U.S. (@jameson_us) April 18, 2019

Open thread below...