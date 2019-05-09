C&L's Late Nite Music Club With George Harrison

Fifty years ago today (May 9th, 1969) George Harrison probably weirded out a buncha Beatles fans too much. Especially if they dropped LSD and we’re expecting some cool and easy trip while listening to the album he had released that day on Zapple (Apple records experimental subsidiary) titled Electronic Sound.

Beatles fans that didn’t hear the album on this day back then, may also have been preoccupied with being pissed off at the Lennon/Ono album Unfinished Music No. 2: Life with the Lions which was also released on the same day.

What are you listening to tonight?