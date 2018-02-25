C&L's Late Nite Music Club With George Harrison

George Harrison would have been 75 years old today. I was thinking about which song to feature by him in the club tonight as there are obviously many to choose from.

I started thinking about a riff I went on once about how rapper's didn't really invent the diss track because Lennon and McCartney had already done the same thing with songs like "Too Many People" and "How Do You Sleep" after the Beatles broke up.

Then I learned today that one of my favorite George Harrison songs, "Wah Wah", was him dissing both of them and that he wrote the song in '68 while being fed up with them during the Get Back sessions.

George held on to the song and in 1970 it was the first track he recorded for his debut solo album All Things Must Pass.

What are you listening to tonight?