C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Siouxsie And The Banshees

Siouxsie Sioux turned 62 today.
By Dale Merrill

Susan Janet Ballion aka Siouxsie Sioux turns 62 today.

The first album I owned by Siouxsie and the Banshees was their fourth album, 1981's Juju. I bought it the summer it came out and it stayed in constant rotation for months and months.

To say it weirded out and opened my just barely teenage mind at the time might be a bit of an understatement.

It is still one that gets regular play around the ol' homestead too. The album was recently remastered and released on vinyl. Perhaps it is time I replaced the well worn copy I have.

What are you listening to tonight?


