It was forty years ago this week that Siouxsie and the Banshees released their 2nd album Join Hands.

The only single culled from the album, "Playground Twist", was decribed in NME at the time as a song that "demands to be played repeatedly at the threshold-of-pain volume to elicit its full nightmarish quality". It would become the band's 3rd Top 40 hit in the UK.

What are you listening to tonight?