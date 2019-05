Several leading Democratic presidential candidates reacted to Robert Mueller's public statement from this morning with one word: Impeachment.

Mueller made clear this morning that his investigation now lays at the feet of Congress. No one is above the law—Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 29, 2019

What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now it is up to Congress to hold this president accountable.



We need to start impeachment proceedings. It's our constitutional obligation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

There must be consequences, accountability, and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 29, 2019

Some candidates had called for impeachment earlier:

It is obvious that the President is a pathological liar who does not understand the Constitution. The fact is that if Mr. Trump continues to disregard the right of Congress to subpoena, he will leave House Members with no choice but to begin an impeachment inquiry. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 23, 2019

When the Mueller report came out on April 18th, I read it. The next day, I told @maddow this is a point of principle. https://t.co/d3gjatUkpu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

Trump's primary challenger had a tweet, too: