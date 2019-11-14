Is Impeachment Worth Doing?

What percentage of minds out there do you think this will actually change?



Me: 3 or 4% tops. Not because it's not effective but it just doesn't matter to those on team Trump. It simply doesn't. — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 13, 2019

I'd take a 3 or 4 percent change in opinion. Recall President Trump's margin of victory in key states:

Michigan: 0.23% Pennsylvania: 0.72% Wisconsin: 0.77% Florida: 1.20%

That's why I favor anything that sheds light on Trump's unfitness to serve: these impeachment hearings, the Anonymous book (the author may be a coward, but if one voter is persuaded that Trump shouldn't be president, then the book was a service to the country), the pursuit of Trump's financial and charitable irregularities in state court, revelations of Trump's sexual predation (a book was published last month with 43 new stories of sexual misconduct on Trump's part, although the media's response was crickets) -- whatever is available needs to be deployed.

This isn't 1973-74. The president's support will not collapse, even if emoluments and obstruction of justice are worked into the impeachment. Altogether, I'm guessing that the multiple Trump scandals can move the needle by a point or so at most. But a point or so is worth it.

