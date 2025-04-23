Trump Forced To Say He Wouldn't Fire Fed Chair Powell

The walls are closing in on the idiot in charge.
By John AmatoApril 23, 2025

With the stock markets crashing on Monday, Trump reversed course and claimed he never would've fired Jerome Powell from the Fed after days of berating and blaming him for the markets collapse.

Wall Street has been plummeting since Trump rolled out his lamebrain tariff ideas. but he wasn't finished throwing them further into chaos after his idiotic move of attacking the Fed chair.

On Tuesday, Trump began singing a different song.

REPORTER: You have no intention of firing Jerome Powell because, here, I think on the brink of passing, a few days ago it was said that you and people in the White House were studying this idea possibly before his term ends. Do you have any plans on doing that?

TRUMP: None whatsoever.

Never did.

The press runs away with things.

No, I have no intention of firing him.

I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. This is a perfect time to lower interest rates.

If he doesn't, is it the end? No, it's not.

But it would be good timing. It could have taken place earlier.

But no, I have no intention to fire him.

Hahahaha.

Trump tried to bully a rate cut, hoping it would ease the markets from declining from his addled brain. He always berates people in hopes they will wilt in the face of his commands, but Powell refused, making Trump crawl.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon