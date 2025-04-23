Sarah Palin Is A Libel Loser – Again

Sarah Palin’s libel loss was her second attempt to claim she had been damaged by a 2017 New York Times editorial that was amended less than 14 hours after it was published. “During the trial, Ms. Palin told the jury that the editorial ‘kicked the oomph’ right out of her, damaging her reputation,” The Times reported. “She said it had ignited another round of criticism of her years after the map was first distributed.”

Poor widdle snowflake.

The AP explains the legal case:

Her lawsuit stemmed from an editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded in 2017 when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington. In the editorial, the Times wrote that before the 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence by circulating a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs. The Times corrected the article less than 14 hours after it was published, saying it had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

The AP further noted that the Times’ then-editorial page editor “tearfully apologized to Palin,” during the trial, “saying he was tormented by the error and worked urgently to correct it after readers complained to the newspaper.”

Personally, I think the editorial pales in comparison to the hideous rhetoric that routinely comes from MAGA world. That includes putting out a map with crosshairs over Democratic districts. Or Palin, herself, accusing Barack Obama of “palling around with terrorists,” e.g.

But Palin’s suit is not really about the harm she allegedly suffered from a 14-hour insult from The Times. It’s “widely understood” that the real goal has been to get the case to the Trumpy Supreme Court where Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas have already “shown an openness to altering U.S. libel law to make it easier to sue media outlets,” Ja’han Jones wrote in an MSNBC.com blog post.

“Palin declined to say whether she would appeal the verdict,” The Times also reported. “Outside the court after the verdict, Ms. Palin said she was going to ‘go home to a beautiful family’ and ‘get on with life.’