Democrats Consider Stiff Fines Against Mnuchin

(Above, Living typo Steve Mnuchin and his villainess wife, Craven Moorehead, make the evening news.)

Worst. Bond. Villain. Ever. Steve Mnuchin’s criminal defiance to obey a legal request to turn over Comrade Stupid’s taxes to Congress might have consequences for himself!

Axios:

“Much as I like the visual of [throwing people in jail], I think it’s far more practical to consider levying individual fines on the person — not the office — until they comply. You could fine someone $25,000 a day until they comply. You can do that. We’re looking through the history and studying the law to make sure we’re on solid ground.” –House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff

Obviously, $25,000/day is probably more than most people could afford, but before he was a common Trumpian grifter, Mnunchin’s career was stealing spectacular amounts of money from us serfs in the lead-up to the 2008 market crash, you know, foreclosing on bad real estate debt. So Mnunchin’s wife Louise Linton spends more daily for her Bond Villainess S&M outfits, but it does add up, and with a net worth north of $300M Ameros, he could hold out for, oh… 12 THOUSAND DAYS.

In the immortal words of Lucile Bluth:

Also, let’s see Schiff collect it. Hilarity ensues.

The WaPo:

A House committee issued subpoenas Friday ordering Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig to turn over President Trump’s tax returns by next Friday at 5 p.m., according to copies of the subpoenas provided by the committee. House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) authorized the subpoenas following months of disagreements with the Trump administration over whether federal law allows Congress to obtain the records.“The IRS is under a mandatory obligation to provide the information requested,” the subpoenas state. “The IRS has had more than four weeks to comply with the Committee’s straightforward request. Therefore, please see the enclosed subpoena.”

I have not seen a reply from the Treasury, nor a check from Mnuchin.

