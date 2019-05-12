Elie Mystal SINGS IT: How Don McGahn Would Do Anything For Trump

This morning, David Gura asked his Up panel whether the people who had been touted as fairly independent in the Trump administration were serving the country or Donald Trump. They focused on Don McGahn. The former White House lawyer--whose duty is to represent the office, not Individual-1-- gave dozens of hours of testimony to Mueller's team during his investigation, wouldn't give Trump the golden cookie he's asked for in the form of a "No Obstruction!"™ statement, but yet is refusing to comply with Congress' order to turn over Mueller-related documents. Elie Mystal answered with his trademark incisiveness and humor, and threw in a little a capella Meatloaf to wake us up. For that, we are grateful.

GURA: Elie, let me start with the fascinating case, the curious case of Don McGahn. What do make of, what you see of the back and forth that we see here, the way that he's stymied or frustrated the president by not offering the statement that he wants so badly? MYSTAL: To answer your question, they're not serving the country and they are not serving the president, they are serving themselves. All of these people, McGahn chief among them, these are petty people who are just in it for their own particular policy objectives. Let's not forget, Brett Kavanaugh is here because of Don McGahn. That is Don McGahn's fault that we have an alleged attempted rapist on the Supreme Court. And he's willing to put up with everything. He's willing to put up with everything, all the bad words that he was willing to put up with are because he wanted this particular policy goal. That's the same thing with Tillerson, that's the same thing with Jeff Sessions. What they don't like is the way he does it. Everything that he actually does, these people are FOR. I'm so sick of -- they're all coming off -- out here like Meatloaf, talking about, "I would do anything for TRUMP -- but I won't do THAT." I'm sick of them.

YUP. These "respected" establishment Republicans are serving themselves and their already barbaric policies. They give exactly zero sh*ts about the country or about Trump. And as Beth Fouhy went on to reinforce about Mystal's point, this is all about the judges, Stupid.

↓ Story continues below ↓

No one serious in the Republican Party likes Trump. No one respects him. They just know he'll appoint who they want and sign what they want and they can get their awful policies through as long as he's in the White House. If some policies that are MORE barbaric than they like? Feh. What are a few dead immigrant babies, or raped migrant girls in detention camps if it means they get the judges they want in place to police the bodies of women and keep Black people in their place?

Collateral damage.