Fox Pundit: 'Explosive' Mueller Statement Demands Impeachment

For someone so taciturn, Robert Mueller sure knows how to make tongues wag. His surprise press conference today has even the people over at Fox News saying all roads lead to impeachment for the Orange Creamsicle In Chief.

SANDRA SMITH: You have been with us as we awaited the statement from Robert Mueller. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy, also a Fox News contributor, what did you take away there, Andy? ANDY MCCARTHY: Sandra, this is an explosive statement. We're going to be talking about impeachment from now until the foreseeable future. What Mueller said which runs against what we had heard up until now but was certainly suggested in his report, was that the Office of Legal Counsel guidance was essentially the reason why they didn't make a conclusion about obstruction. Now, as it happens on the legal merits of that I think he is completely wrong. I think it was his responsibility to make a decision about whether there was a prosecutable case and then it would have been up to the Attorney General and Justice Department to decide whether to invoke the guidance or not that says that a sitting president can't be indicted. But whether i'm right or wrong about that, what Mueller said was the reason we didn't draw a conclusion about obstruction was because the president couldn't be charged anyway so there was no point in indicting him. Then he took the next step of saying in any event, in this system the way that you discipline presidential excess is not left to federal prosecutors. What he meant by that obviously is it's meant to Congress and or left to Congress in the impeachment process. So pretty explosive.

Then Shannon Smith repeated word for word Mueller's quote from the press conference that should guide every Democrat in Congress from this point forward:

"If I had evidence, and if that evidence was clear, that he did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

It should guide every Republican, too, but seriously, who are we kidding?

At the very least, that quote should haunt Mango Mussolini's every waking and sleeping moment, as well. Time, and Twitter will tell.