Fox And Friends Covers For Trump's Crazed Presser: 'More Salesman-y Than Factual'

Donald Trump's favorite morning show Fox and Friends was on the warpath this morning, to rebuke and smear Robert Mueller, as well as defend their Lord and Savior, Donald Trump.

Presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth called the performance of Donald Trump's off-the-wall presser as "undeterred" and "unleashed."

A better description would be "manic and crazy."

Ainsley Earhardt promoted the deep-state conspiracy against Trump by banging the drums against Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

Brian Kilmeade said he doesn't blame Trump for refusing "to look at the nuance" of Mueller's new statements and brought up Bill Clinton, but it was a few minutes later that Kilmeade finally admitted Trump lied throughout his rant. Kilmeade couched it thusly:

"So he’s trying to do that while saying two things I think is more salesman-y than factual. And I think it is ‘China wants to talk, and Iran wants to talk.’ That's where he's trying to push them, but I’m not sure that there they’re yet.”

Calling Trump "salesman-y" is moronic, even for Kilmeade. Trump always spews nonsense when he's confronted with negative stories caused by his OWN actions or inactions (Charlottesville) and always has problems with truth and reality.

This is a new defense. Usually, Trump's most dedicated minions claim he's "not a politician" and "always shoots from the hip," but now he's just "a little salesman-y."

Idgits.