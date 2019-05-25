Irony Alert: Owners Of Noah's Ark Replica Sue Over...Flood Damage

In a perverse sort of way, you've got to admire the chutzpah of these con artists. Despite getting millions in tax breaks, flouting all kinds of labor laws, and never once turning a profit, the company behind this testament to fleecing the rubes now is suing their insurance carriers for refusing to cover...wait for it....an act of God.
And yes, those are dinosaurs on their stupid Ark.
Source: Louisville Courier-Journal
The owner of the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark in Northern Kentucky has sued its insurers for refusing to cover, of all things … rain damage.
Ark Encounter, which unveiled the 510-foot-long model in 2016, says that heavy rains in 2017 and 2018 caused a landslide on its access road, and its five insurance carriers refused to cover nearly $1 million in damages.
In a 77-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Ark Encounter asks for compensatory and punitive damages.
The ark itself was not damaged and the road has been rebuilt, according to the suit.
The park is open, said Melany Ethridge, a spokeswoman at the attraction’s Dallas-based public relations firm, who only laughed when informed that Ark Encounter had sued over flood damage.
"You got to get to the boat to be on the boat," she said.