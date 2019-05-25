Irony Alert: Owners Of Noah's Ark Replica Sue Over...Flood Damage

In a perverse sort of way, you've got to admire the chutzpah of these con artists. Despite getting millions in tax breaks, flouting all kinds of labor laws, and never once turning a profit, the company behind this testament to fleecing the rubes now is suing their insurance carriers for refusing to cover...wait for it....an act of God.

And yes, those are dinosaurs on their stupid Ark.

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal

