Jim Jordan Instructs Don Jr. To Obstruct Congress

I would encourage him not to come," Jim Jordan said.

Rep Jim Jordan would still be holding hearings on Benghazi to this day if he had his wish.

Now he is counseling Trump's son to obstruct justice and refuse to comply to a lawful subpoena by Senate Republicans.

The Ohio congressman, who is embroiled in his own scandal going back to his time as a wrestling coach at Ohio State, told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that Sen. Richard Burr's request to bring him back in front of the Senate intelligence committee is "ridiculous."

Chairman Burr was on Donald Trump's transition team, but even that does not prove enough loyalty to one of the leaders of the whacked-out Freedom Caucus.

“I don't know but I do think this is ridiculous. Mr. Trump came and testify, Don Jr., came and testified for 25 hours."

He continued, "They are bringing him back based on the testimony of Michael Cohen, who went to prison on Monday for what? Lying to Congress, and when we had him back two months ago in front of our committee, he lied seven times.”

Rep Jordan proves he cares little for the American justice system that is predicated on criminals turning on each other for a deal.

There is no official word on the reasons why Chairman Burr is bringing back Don Junior to testify, but Jordan only sees Michael Cohen in his nightmares. And to put an arbitrary limit on the amount of time a witness should testify is a new hypocritical low for Jordan.

"Bring Donald Trump back in to testify based on a guy in prison for lying to Congress? I just don’t see it.”

Hemmer said, "Can he refuse that, Sen. Blumenthal just said he has no privilege, prison is the only answer. Jail time?"

“I would encourage him not to come. Look, you give 25 hours to Congress and what else is there to ask and you are bringing me back because of something Michael Cohen said on his way to prison? Come on. I think the American people see through this.”

Sen. Burr is holding his ground. He made very little comment yesterday.

Clearly, there is a conflict between Don Jr.'s earlier testimony and some facts appearing in the Mueller Report. Is it possible, probable, that Don Jr. lied to Congress the first time?

Ya think?

Chairman Burr is facing a lot of criticism from Republican Senators and from off-the-wall conservative groups for daring to request more time out of Junior. The question to ask is why?

And Rep Jim Jordan is instructing Don Junior to commit a crime to obstruct the gathering of evidence.