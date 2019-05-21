Kirsten Gillibrand Is As 'Pissed Off' About The End Of 'Game Of Thrones' As The Rest Of Us

The Senator from New York was none too pleased with the resolution of Game of Thrones, as have many of its fans. There's even a petition now with over a million signatures to remake the entire season eight, such is the animosity among some with the resolution of the HBO series.

Source: The Hill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Monday that she is “very unhappy” with the finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

In a video posted by NowThisNews, the 2020 presidential candidate said she was “so pissed off” with the show’s ending, and was particularly disheartened with the storylines of her “two favorite characters,” Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

“I hated the last three episodes … my two favorite characters, destroyed,” Gillibrand said.

“I was particularly upset with how the writers treated the character of Khaleesi. She came to power over many years and many struggles as the Breaker of Chains,” Gillibrand said of Targaryen, who met her end in the series finale after ignoring a military surrender and killing thousands of innocent civilians by dragon fire.

“She’s somebody who made sure the lowest income, the least empowered could have a voice and that was who she was. And why did the writers have to turn her into a mad queen? That was not part of who she was.”

“I thought it was cheap and I was very unhappy,” Gillibrand added.