Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Off-Camera

Bob Mueller is either the most precious snowflake in Washington or the smartest guy in the room.
On Thursday's Rachel Maddow show, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made news by announcing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to testify before the committee, but wants the questioning to be off camera.
Nadler said a transcript of the testimony would be released.
There are several reasons Mueller might want to do it this way. One, untelevised questioning means Mueller potentially avoids the ire of Trumpster.
But more likely, Mueller wants to avoid the BS lies and grandstanding from multiple Republicans on the committee. Remember what happened during the televised Cohen hearings.
As a large number on Twitter have suggested: do the Mueller testimony the way he wants. He reads an opening statement on camera, then the cameras get turned off.
The transcript is then acted out by the SNL team (who are on Summer vacation). Bobby DeNiro as Mueller and Bill Hader as Jim Jordan.