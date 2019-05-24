Nadler: Mueller Wants To Testify Off-Camera

Bob Mueller is either the most precious snowflake in Washington or the smartest guy in the room.

On Thursday's Rachel Maddow show, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made news by announcing that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to testify before the committee, but wants the questioning to be off camera.

Nadler said a transcript of the testimony would be released.

There are several reasons Mueller might want to do it this way. One, untelevised questioning means Mueller potentially avoids the ire of Trumpster.

But more likely, Mueller wants to avoid the BS lies and grandstanding from multiple Republicans on the committee. Remember what happened during the televised Cohen hearings.

These @GOP bozos put up this grade school sign during the Cohen hearing, meanwhile @realDonaldTrump habitually lies to all of us! #CohenHearing pic.twitter.com/7pf2gGI8Sx — Tim Brouse (@tbrouse) February 28, 2019

*turns on Cohen hearing*



Democrat: *calmly asks question*



Republican through tears: how can we twust you? You awe going to pwison! How dawe you I-insult ouw gweat l-leader President Trump? *does sign of the cross* How dare the DEMOCRATS do this?! I’m sO ANGRYYY!!!



Me: pic.twitter.com/28qcR99xUO — Joey (@_RockinJoe_) February 27, 2019

He also wants to begin with an opening statement. It will be entirely in his control and can be as long as he wants. It's a smart way to do it. Congressional hearings with 5 minute angry speeches and chaotic questions are a terrible way to present information. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) May 24, 2019

As a large number on Twitter have suggested: do the Mueller testimony the way he wants. He reads an opening statement on camera, then the cameras get turned off.

The transcript is then acted out by the SNL team (who are on Summer vacation). Bobby DeNiro as Mueller and Bill Hader as Jim Jordan.

Robert DeNiro as #Mueller talking to fake Eric, “Getting elected President was the worst thing ever to happen to your Dad.” #SNL #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/DFkEqaFgzj — Sherri 👻TWDFan4Ever👻 (@Specneedsmom4) December 9, 2018